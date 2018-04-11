 Will They Make it 8 In A Row? • Latino Sports

Will They Make it 8 In A Row?

Coming from behind not once, but twice the NY Mets are making a point that they are not last year’s team. This was their seventh straight game, 8-6 over the Marlins, thus they are the first team in franchise history to start a season 9-1. This was also the ninth time this short season that they came from behind to win, talk about tenacity!!!

The flu-like symptoms, Yoenis Cespedes had did not stop him from hitting a key two-run double past third base in the ninth.  Jeurys Familia (2015 NL LatinoMVP closer) pitched a perfecto bottom of the ninth inning to notch his sixth save and perhaps in route to stellar year and win another LatinoMVP award.

Zack Wheeler has been called up from the minors to start tonight at 7:10 ET in the Mets’ series finale in Miami. This will be a perfect opportunity for Wheeler to prove himself and perhaps stay up in the big apple, an opportunity he lost in spring training.

 

 

