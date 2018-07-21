Windy Day At The Ballpark as Yanks Lead Amazins • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After four innings of Saturday Matinee Baseball from the Bronx, the New York Yankees lead the New York Mets by a score of 4-1. Wind, fan interference, mistimes plays by the Amazins’ have enabled to their Subway Series rivals to score four runs in the fourth innings. Although he is out of today’s lineup, one has to wonder the severity of Yoenis Céspedes latest injury.

As reported by ESPN.com, Cespedes revealed having calcification in both heels and is considering whether to have surgery in the offseason. “The cause of my problems are my heels, because when I feel some pain on my heels, I started to modify my walking, my running or even my standing,” he said through an interpreter. How bad is bad?

Before that’s answered, he’s some photos from last week’s SummerStage event at Central Park. Whether you’re Amazin or a Yank, take a moment to enjoy SummerStage.

ABOUT SUMMERSTAGE

City Parks Foundation is delighted to present the 2018 season of SummerStage, New York’s largest free outdoor performing arts festival. New York is the quintessential global city, and the place we have been proud to call home for more than three decades.

SummerStage brings the best music from around the world to New York’s many and varied communities, using local neighborhood parks as gathering spaces in which to experience world class culture. From iconic performers to the latest up-and-coming artist, we present everything from indie to Afrobeat, Latin trap to soul, reggae to contemporary dance, fado to EDM, and everything in between.

Join us for more than 100 shows in 18 neighborhood parks this summer. Come watch a legendary artist or discover the performer you’ll love next!

FOLLOW SUMMERSTAGE

Twitter: @SummerStage

Instagram: @SummerStage

Facebook: SummerStage NYC

Official Hashtag: #SummerStage