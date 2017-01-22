Women's March from New York City [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Even though we are an online sports publication, we have always made a commitment to address several issues that matter within our community and beyond.

One day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, over two million people took to the streets nationwide to participate in Saturday’s Women’s March. As stated on TheHumanFirstSociety.org:

“In solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and Women’s Marches across the country and around the world, more than 76,000 people from NYC’s five boroughs, the tri-state area, and cities and towns across the U.S. are expected to participate in a peaceful march for women’s equality and human rights from the UN to Trump

Tower in NYC on January 21.”

In New York City, the march kicked off from One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza. As reported by several publications such as DNAInfo.com, close to 400,000 people participated. Even though the atmosphere was filled with anger and disappoint, it didn’t outweigh the unity, friendship, creavity, and commitment for a better country for all.

The audience was diverse as the stories the individuals I spoke with shared. Regardless of their age, marital status, economical status, religious affiliation, and citizenship status, the dialogue was authentically beautiful. Yes, concerns were addressed but so were the commitment each individual made to themselves moving forward.

If you were there, you will have an idea of what I’m talking about. If not, here’s photos from Saturday’s Women’s March in New York City. Some of the photos may be offensive…