World Baseball Classic 2017 • Latino Sports

The World Baseball Classic is truly a baseball fans heaven, just like the World Cup for soccer. MLB has has managed to develop this young tournament, now its third (2009 & 2013) into a respectable world tournament that is more realistic to a Works Series than our stateside fall classic.

Teams from as far as China, Israel and the Netherlands to as close as our Caribbean with Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. It’s obvious that while there are signs that baseball might be declining as a fan sport here at home, it’s increasing in other parts of the world.

Latino Sports is proud to once again be present to report from our perspective about a game that we love. We are here in the Miami Marlins Stadium in Florida enjoying more than the warm weather for the Pool C Round Robin tournament.

As a Boricua, I would have loved for this first round to be taken place in Puerto Rico, or to have Puerto Rico in this pool. Unfortunately, Puerto Rico is in pool D playing in Gusldalajara, Mexico (more on that later) . Nevertheless, baseball is what we are here for and baseball is what we will cover

We have also teamed up with our friends in Cuba who gave us permission to reproduce the articles from Prensa Latina in Spanish. Therefore, if you are bilingual and can read Spanish you can read exactly what’s being reported in Cuba about their team playing in Pool B in Tokio, Japan. We trust you will enjoy

FIRST ROUND (ROUND ROBIN)

Pool A: Chinese Taipei, Korea, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Israel at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South Korea, March 6-10.

Pool B: Australia, China, Cuba, Japan at Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan, March 7-10.

Pool C: Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, USA at Marlins Park, Miami, Florida, March 9-12.

Pool D: Italy, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela at Estadio Charros de Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico, March 9-12.