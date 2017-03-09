What Is The World Baseball Classic? • Latino Sports

Many of our readers might not know all the details of what exactly is the World Baseball Classic. Therefore, this is for you:

About the World Baseball Classic

Globe’s Got Game: The fourth installment of the biggest international baseball tournament in the world brings many of the best players on the planet together to compete for their home countries and territories. Japan won the first two versions of the tournament, taking home trophies in 2006 and 2009. In 2013, a dominant Dominican Republic squad did not lose a game, going 8-0, in winning the title. More than 2.3 million fans from all over the world attended WBC games over the first three installments. This one-of-a-kind tournament was created to serve as a platform for increasing baseball’s worldwide exposure, attracting new fans and players to the universal game of baseball.

Since its debut, the World Baseball Classic has shown continued growth across the international stage, showcasing 16 different countries and territories in 2009 and expanding to 28 teams in 2013, when a new Qualifier round was introduced. A total of 12 new countries were invited to participate in the Fall 2012 event along with four teams from the 2009 tournament that were required to re-qualify for the 2013 Classic. The Qualifying Round returned for the 2017 edition of the WBC, leading to the first-ever WBC berths for the national teams of Colombia and Israel. The competitive format of the 2017 World Baseball Classic will feature at least six round robin games in each pool during the First and Second Rounds, followed by three single-elimination games in the Championship Round. The top two teams from each pool in the first two rounds will advance to the next round. For the first time, potential must-win tiebreak games will be featured during the First and Second Rounds in the event of a tie in the standings following the initial six games.

