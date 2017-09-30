World Boxing Council: #FUERZAPUERTORICO • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

The World Boxing Council invites you to support our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters who are going through very hard times due to the ravages and destruction of Hurricane Maria.

The island has been declared a disaster area, as the damage has resulted in a lack of electricity, a lack of potable water, and a shortage of gasoline, among other problems.

Our friend, Gaby Peñagaricano, has created a fund which we can support with a donation.

The WBC expresses its solidarity with this beautiful Caribbean nation and invites people to support on the following link, click here.