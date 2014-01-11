Where In The World Is Carlos Arroyo? • Latino Sports

We have received a few inquiries asking us about the whereabouts of Puerto Rican basketball point guard, Carlos Arroyo?

The answer is that the former NBA and Puerto Rican national team player has been playing in Turkey. In fact yesterday Carlos scored 12 points and had 10 assists, unfortunately, his team Galatasaray lost by a score of 89-84.

I know that many of us have a soft spot for Carlos especially when he was a strong contributing member of the Cinderella Puerto Rican national team that defeated the USA in the 2004 Olympics.

That was one hell of a game as Puerto Rico was a serious underdog against Dream Team players such as: Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, Tim Duncan, Armare Stoudemire, Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony went on to defeat the USA and stun the basketball world.

Who can forget that picture of Carlos Arroyo pulling at his jersey like saying, “take that” after the final seconds sounded to end the game. The jersey had the Puerto Rican flag in the front and that was his way of responding to the tough and physical encounters he had with Iverson and other members of the USA team.

That was such a historic moment that the replica of that jersey is still one of the hottest items sold on our web store.

Carlos had played with the following NBA teams before heading out on the international basketball market: Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics.