World Cup: Adidas Knockout Stage Match Ball • Latino Sports

Credit: Adidas

New York, NY – Adidas has been making soccer balls since 1963 and they’ve been the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup since 1970. Making its debut with the “Telstar” in the 1970 World Cup Mexico, Adidas has added meaning and life to the soccer ball.

Prior to the Adidas-FIFA partnership, soccer balls didn’t have a personality and that was a travesty considering that the soccer ball is the heart & soul of the game.

Since 1970, each Adidas created World Cup ball has a history to share… where the Finals were played, the technology used in creating the ball, and the reason behind the design of the ball. The best thing about the World Cup match ball is that everyone has an opportunity to own and play with one.

The reality is that for a lot of soccer fans, owning an authentic World Cup ball is far more affordable than attending the World Cup itself. In addition, it’s a beautiful souvenir that will symbolize one’s person memories. With the 2018 World Cup here, Adidas has given us their official match ball for the Knockout Stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, the Telstar Mechta. With that said, here’s Adidas official statement:

adidas Soccer today revealed the Official Match Ball for the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. The Telstar Mechta comes with a new vivid red design inspired by the colors of the host nation, as well as the rising heat of knockout stage soccer.

The name Mechta translates as ‘dream’ or ‘ambition’ in Russian and is constructed with the same design elements as the Telstar 18, the ball used throughout the group stage, but adapted to reflect the added intensity and opportunity the knockout stage brings.

The ball has a brand-new carcass that retains the best of the Brazuca, the Official Match Ball of the 2014 FIFA World Cup™, while building in new technology to maximize performance. The ball went through extensive testing to ensure it suits the needs of the best players in the world. Some of the leading national and club sides have been involved in the testing process.

A progression from Official Match Balls of the past, a brand-new panel design features a metallic print execution and texture graphic effect, engineered to provide performance and durability both in the stadium and on the street. Sustainability has been a key focus of the Telstar 18 and Telstar Mechta, with elements including recycled backing material and packaging.

The Telstar 18 and Telstar Mechta feature an embedded NFC chip – the first time it has ever been used in an Official Match Ball – making it the most innovative FIFA World Cup™ ball to date. The chip enables consumers to interact with the ball using a smartphone.

Upon interaction, each ball generates a unique identifier, unlocking exclusive content and information for the user. The personalized and location-aware experience displays specific details of each ball and provides access to challenges, which users can enter in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup™.