New York, NY – One the best things about a World Cup year are the upsets. Two upsets that come to my mind are Mexico’s 1-0 win over Germany and Croatia’s dominating 3-0 win over the 2014 World Cup runner-ups, Argentina. Have you seen Messi?

The games are fantastic but it’s the Books and National Anthems that best illuminate the social, political, economic, spiritual and military history and journey leading up to the the beautiful game’s most coveted tournament. If Argentina doesn’t advance, who’s at fault?

Whether you’re the player who’s representing your country or the fan who will witness the tournament live in person, at a pub or at home, you’ll be written about. Whether you’re the hero or the goat for your national team, your actions will be immortalized via the eyes, words and technology who were present that day. Has Messi’s poor showing secured Maradona as the best to ever play for Argentina? If Argentina is eliminated, who cries?

It’s during this period when we learn more about the fan and the player. But what about the untold stories and National Anthems that goes into searching for the beautiful game’s next set of superstars? Speaking of superstars… is it over for Messi?

Thanks to the top global social music network, Smule, they are releasing a songbook of national anthems and country cheers for the tournament. From what I’ve seen, it’s interesting and worth checking out. With that said, here’s some of the links they sent me.

