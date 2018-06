New York, NY – Facing World Cup elimination, the runner-ups of the 2014 FIFA World Cup barely escaped elimination with a late 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

In a much-needed win scenario, Argentina’s Messi and Marcos Rojo rose to the occassion and scored a goal each in Argentina’s victory. With the win, Argentina’s dream of winning the World Cup remains alive.

Has Argentina finally woken up? Or did they just save face?

