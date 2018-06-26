World Cup Makes Telemundo Numero Uno • Latino Sports

CREDIT: TELEMUNDO

MOSCOW – Telemundo Deportes’ broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ propelled Telemundo to rank as the #1 Spanish-language broadcast network in total day, outperforming its competition by 44% among total viewers (1.18 M vs. 821K) and 77% among adults 18-49 (592K vs. 335K), according to Nielsen.

Since the start of the tournament on June 14, Telemundo has dominated Spanish-language broadcast television in total day, taking 21 of the top 25 telecasts on Spanish-language broadcast television in total day among adults 18-49, and 6 in the top 10 among total viewers.

Since the start of the World Cup, Telemundo has increased its lead in weekday prime time (8-11pm ET) as the most-watched network growing by +12% among Adults 18-49 (663K to 745K).

Telemundo’s regular daily news and entertainment programming have also delivered ratings significantly above their respective prior four-week daypart averages among Adults 18-49 throughout the tournament:

Daily morning show Un Nuevo Dia is up +31%

Daily news magazine Al Rojo Vivo is up +43%

Daily nightly news Noticiero Telemundo is up +18%

Daily sports entertainment late night show Titulares y Mas is up +20%

In addition, Telemundo’s World Cup shoulder programming is delivering significantly above their respective prior four-week daypart averages:

Un Nuevo Dia Copa Mundial I, with a morning start time: +356% (438K vs. 97K)

Un Nuevo Dia Copa Mundial II, with an afternoon start time: +430% (567K vs. 107K)

Hoy Copa Mundial I, with an early morning start time: +142% (121K vs. 50K)

Hoy Copa Mundial II, with an afternoon start time: +274% (516K vs. 138K)

For the seventh consecutive day, Telemundo Deportes presentation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ set a record for its most-watched daytime (6 a.m.-5 p.m. ET), averaging 1.4 million TV-only viewers, marking the best Thursday delivery in Telemundo’s history.

The Argentina-Croatia match ranked as the most-watched Telemundo weekday World Cup game across all platforms with a Total Audience Delivery average of 2.56 million viewers (2.03 million viewers on TV and an average minute audience of 532,000 viewers via live streaming). The game also set a new record for Telemundo Deportes’ digital offering as the most-watched livestream event in Spanish-language history with 4.3 million livestreams and 68 million minutes.

To date, Telemundo digital’s coverage the tournament has reached 6.6 million total unique users, generating 51.4 million livestreams and 725 million total minutes viewed. Yesterday’s three match coverage generated 9.2 million livestreams, the highest to date for the tournament.

Social media highlights for June 21: Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2018 was the #1 most social Hispanic program through each day of the tournament.

Source: TV data based on Nielsen. Total Day: L+SD, 6/14/18-6/20/18, M-Su 6a-2a strict daypart. Prime: Most Current (Live+7 through 6/3/18 & Live+SD from 6/4-6/20/18), 6/14-6/20/18 vs. 5/14/18-6/10/18, M-F 8-11pm strict daypart. Program data: L+SD, 6/14/18-6/20/18 vs. 5/14/18-6/10/18, comparisons for Al Rojo Vivo (M-F), Noticias Telemundo (M-F) & Titulares y Mas (M-Su) based on prior 4-wk program average. Un Nuevo Dia and all World Cup shoulder program comparisons based on prior 4-wk time periods (live feed pattern). Data for Thu 6/21/18 based on fast national. TAD is based on match window duration.

Sources: Adobe Analytics, Shareablee, Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 6/14-21/2018