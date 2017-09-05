World Cup Qualifier: USMNT And Honduras Tie • Latino Sports

Credit: Robin Alam/Latino Sports

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras – On Tuesday night, the USMNT earned an important point to remain in third place in the Hex standings through Bobby Wood’s 85th minute equalizer that delivered a hard-fought 1-1 draw in sweltering conditions vs. Honduras.

Despite some good moments in the opening 15 minutes, the U.S. went behind in the 27th when Romell Quioto wrapped his close-range effort off the far, left post and into the net for a 1-0 lead that the hosts would carry into the break.

In the second stanza, the U.S. began brightly again, knowing that a result was a must to keep their hands on the final automatic qualifying spot for the 2018 World Cup.

Still chasing an equalizer at the 60 minute mark, U.S. MNT head coach Bruce Arena began to shuffle his deck, bringing on Paul Arriola, Geoff Cameron and Wood, all of whom contributed a needed boost of energy.

As the minutes ticked down and the game opened up, a foul on Pulisic in the center of the Honduras half set the stage for the USA’s dramatic late equalizer. Kellyn Acosta sent a beautiful free kick toward the upper left corner, only see it denied by an acrobatic save from Honduras goalkeeper Luis López.

However, the rebound was hooked back toward the goal mouth by a sprawling Matt Besler and Jordan Morris helped it on with a crucial flicked header that landed on Wood’s chest and the Hawaiian-born striker made no mistake from close range to give the USA a crucial point and 1-1 draw with his 85th minute strike.

Next on the Schedule: The MNT concludes the Final Round of 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying next month with an imperative home match against Panama, Presented by Volpi Foods, on Oct. 6 at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (7 p.m. ET; ESPN and Univision Networks), before traveling to face Trinidad and Tobago (kickoff time and TV info will be available on ussoccer.com at a later date).