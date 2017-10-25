World Series: Dodgers Take Game One • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The Fall Classic has arrived.

After a 162 regular season games and a topsy-turvy postseason, it has come down to two teams. Representing the American League is club who played the most consistent baseball all season long, the Houston Astros (101-61). From the National League is the club with the best record in Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers (104-58).

The Most Consistent versus The Best In MLB. For the Astros, they rallied from their ALCS 3-2 deficit to win their final two games at Minute Maid Park as they eliminated the New York Yankees by a combined score of 11-1. Out in the National League, the Dodgers have been running on all cyclinders as they dominated to a 7-1 postseason record in their quest to return to the Fall Classic for the first time since 1988. One Series, Winner Take All…

On Tuesday night, the Dodgers took Game One of the Fall Classic as Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw led his team to to a 3-1 victory. With this being a best-of-seven series, the Astros will their opportunity to level the series on Wednesday night. If the American League champs are able to escape Dodger Stadium with a win, the Astros will return back to Minute Maid Park with an opportunity to win their straight games at home.

As enjoyable as this World Series has the potential of being, I can’t help but wonder what would have happened if the New York Yankees had advanced to the World Series. Knowing the history between the Yankees and Dodgers that dates back from when the Boys in Blue played in Brooklyn, it had the potential of being a hard-fought series.

For a moment, I imagined how energetic Yankee Stadium would have been on Friday night for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. However, Houston denied many of us that opportunity. To be honest, as soon the Astros eliminated the Yanks, part of me was relieved that my season of coverage was over.

After covering 125 Yanks/Mets games, I looked forward to the offseason. So what did I do the next day? On a beautiful warm summer Sunday, I went to Central Park and sat on a park bench for almost two hours. With no point of destination to be at, I enjoyed the breeze as people of all cultures and ages passed by me. During that time, I didn’t check my phone nor write anything down on my pad. Eventually, reality reminded me that it was time to walk away from the park bench so I can mentally prepare for the upcoming week.

With no desire to head home, I walked down Fifth Avenue. At one point, I felt my phone go off and I didn’t bother answering it. When I arrived to Union Square, I reviewed my text and voice messages. One of the messages I heard was from the Los Angeles Dodgers front office asking whether or not Latino Sports founder Julio Pabon and myself will be attending the first two games of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Prior to the Fall Classic being decided, I knew Julio was approved to cover World Series. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Julio wasn’t able to make the trip because he is preparing to fly out to Puerto Rico later this week. Me, on the other hand, had no idea that I had been approved to cover the Dodgers. In a season that will not end for me, I wasn’t able to make it to Los Angeles for Tuesday’s night game on short notice.

As a fan, I’ve been fortunate to have attended the World Series. As a writer, knowing that I had made the cut to cover the Fall Classic is good enough for me. After the season of coverage I’ve had, this was a nice surprise. Whether I’m at Dodger Stadium or not, it does not erase the phone call and email I had received from the Dodgers on Sunday.

With that said, best of luck to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros!

World Series Game 1 Summary: Tuesday, October 24, 2017