World Series Game 2: Red Sox In Command • Latino Sports

Boston, MA: Dominant could be the commanding word for the Boston Red Sox. And their commanding 2-0 lead in this World Series after a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers Wednesday night is certainly something to look at. Ask the fans at Fenway Park who are expecting a four-game sweep as the series moves to Los Angeles Friday night for Game 3.

They, the fans, were chanting “Yankees ****” after two wins at Fenway. Yet, the Yankees are not the concern for the Red Sox and their fans. They could be concerned and also have that room for caution because the Yankees have nothing to do with this. This is a Dodgers’ team that will not go away that easy.

Except, these Red Sox of 2018 are very dominant and show no signs of letting down the guard. In other words, a team that is destined to win it all, whether it be in four games or more as they move to hostile territory.

“If you can keep the inning alive, anything can happen,” Ian Kinsler said.

And that’s what the Red Sox do best as they keep a rally going and score with two outs. The sign of a good and old fashioned baseball team is doing everything correct and hitting with two outs. Driving in the key run is what this Alex Cora managed team does best.

Wednesday night, the two-out hit was the game changer. Again, the Red Sox were down 2-1 in the fifth inning. Xander Bogerts drove a double off that Green Monster in right field and Kinsler got the ground ball single.

And all of this started with the bottom of the Red Sox batting order. Christian Vazquez was down to his final strike and hits a single to left. Yes, this is Red Sox baseball and the ability to produce runs with two outs, again all the signs of a team that was made to win.

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts hopes for better results as the series moves out west. But it is home advantage either way for the Red Sox now. The Dodgers need to take two of three at home or this World Series is over.

But to beat the Red Sox, and 108 regular season wins will tell you, they have to be stopped with two-outs and that is not an easy task. It’s small ball and in baseball that means hit, run, steal, and score. Home runs and strikeouts are not the Boston Red Sox.

All the power though for the Dodgers comes from the left side. The Red Sox pitching knows how to stop that. Their rookie manager Alex Cora continues to push the right buttons.

“Everyone is talking about that, we’re coming through with these two-out things,” said J.D. Martinez who was a part of that fifth inning that put Boston in the lead for good. David Price got his second postseason win and the Red Sox bullpen shut the Dodgers down.

But it was that ability to get the two-out hit, and doing it has been a part of this remarkable Red Sox season and for a team that is two wins away from winning their fourth World Series championship.

“I just feel that we do a really good job of not giving up,” said Martinez. “Not giving that last out away.”

Very few teams over the years have been so effective. The Red So are hitting .415 with two outs and runners in scoring position. They are dangerous, even if they are trailing and not my much. In the postseason that ability to do this will get you far.

There are 51 teams that have won the first two games at home in the World Series. The Red Sox could be that 42nd team to win it all. Remember, though, the Dodgers did not get here by chance. They are also a team that won’t quit.

However, these are the 2018 Boston Red Sox, and with Alex Cora as their guide that have been destined to win it all. Chances are that a Game 6 won’t be needed at Fenway Park next Tuesday night. But the Red Sox know, their 2004 team, in another time, was also down 0-3 to the Yankees in the ALCS and came back and won it all.

That has nothing to do with this series. But that memory of another team is always a part of their history and still the talk of baseball.

“Like I ‘ve been saying all along, we’re all in every day,” Cora said. “If we have a chance to be up 3-0, we’ll do it.” And they can with Nathan Eovaldi as the Game 3 starter and with that bullpen that has risen to the occasion. Craig Kimbrel sealed the deal with a perfect ninth inning Wednesday night.

And of course, the Red Sox are the two-out hitting team, Take that into consideration and the Dodgers are well aware what they are up against even if they pitch their best and decide to go with starter Clayton Kershaw out of the bullpen.

On to Game 3. Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium. But the Red Sox have that two-out hit monster that makes a difference,

Comment: [email protected]