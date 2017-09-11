 Indians Winning Streak Now At 18 Games! • Latino Sports

Indians Winning Streak Now At 18 Games!

Bronx, NY – I might be in the Bronx, but thanks to the MLB.com At Bat app I have been able to also watch the Cleveland Indians that are now chasing history by winning their 18th consecutive game yesterday, these guys are now on pace to possibly set the all time best record in baseball.

On Sunday night, these hyped Cleveland youngsters extended their franchise-record winning streak with a 3-2 win over the Orioles. As has been the case in all their wins, in dramatic fashion with homers from Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez and a solid pitching from starter, Trevor Bauer. In all of baseball Cleveland is now the fifth team on record to win at least 18 consecutive games.

The record for the most consecutive wins in baseball was set by the 1935 Cubs with 21 consecutive wins. They are followed by the by the 2002 A’s (20) and the 1947 Yankees (19). The Indians have now tied the 1953 Yankee record for the fourth-longest streak of wins in consecutive games.

