WOW! USA Shuts Out Puerto Rico For WBC Championship • Latino Sports

Los Angeles: Marcus Stroman vindicated himself from the previous outing against team Puerto Rico when he gave up six consecutive hits in the first inning. Tonight he had a no-hitter going into the 8th inning to propel the USA into their first World Baseball Championship.

How, why? Those were the two most heard words after this WBC final.

You can look at the score, 8-0 and say that the USA batters beat team Puerto Rico on offense. However, if you look closely you would realize that team USA really could of won this game on just one run because the key to this USA victory was pitcher, Marcus Stroman.

Team USA got an incredible pitching performance from starter and WBC 2017 MVP Marcus Stroman who did an excellent job at breaking up the concentration of the Puerto Rican batters by moving and constantly changing his pitching delivery. Puerto Rican 3rd baseman, Carlos Correa said it best; “he kept us off our concentration.”

Stroman’s pitching got him past the 7th inning keeping Puerto Rican batters from reaching base until outfielder, Angel Pagan finally broke the no-hitter with Puerto Rico’s first hit, a double to left field. Unfortunately, Pagan was stranded on third.

This was USA’s first time reaching the final game and winning their first WBC championship.

Classy Puerto Rico remained on the field after the game to tip their hats to the USA team in the spirit of camaraderie. One Puerto Rico fan said it best, “Puerto Rico lost the final game, but won many hearts.”