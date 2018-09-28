Wright Bats On Friday, Saturday Is His Finale • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: In what many anticipate to be a postseason atmosphere on Saturday night at Citi Field, David Wright’s career finale as a Met takes place. Friday night against the Miami Marlins was a preview of what’s to come as Wright came to bat in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter.

Making his first major league appearance since May 27, 2016 against the Dodgers, Wright grounded out to third. There were the nerves that he had not been felt since his first major league at bat. But the surreal moment will occur when he takes the field for a final time Saturday night and batting third in the Mets lineup.

“That first time on deck was something special,” he said after the Mets 8-1 loss to the Marlins. “Never felt the type of nervousness that I felt tonight.”

Saturday night there will be standing room only crowd at Citi Field. The fans will arrive early to see the Mets Captain take batting practice and be in the same lineup again for a final time with Jose Reyes.

Reyes in all probability will be playing his final two games with the Mets, So the plan according to manager Mickey Callaway is to have Reyes lead off and David Wright batting third. It will be the last time for the two temmates who broke in together and have shared those great moments as Mets.

“Will bring back memories,” Wright said. ” Friday night was all about this icon New York Met and there will be that surreal moment for a final time Saturday at Citi Field.

Fans were anticipating the at bat. Prior to the fifth inning, Wright was on deck. But the inning ended and Mickey Callaway stayed with the plan and the cameo by David Wright got that preliminary standing ovation.

“It’s going to feel like the playoffs,” Callaway said about Saturday night. “David deserves it. The fans deserve it. Going to be fun to watch.”

In the annals of New York baseball there have been many of these surreal moments. Across town, and only a few years back, Derek Jeter had his last game in the Bronx that will always be remembered. And in that same period of time it was Mariano Rivera having a final moment as a few Yankees came to the mound and took him out of the game.

Callaway said, many of the young players on this Mets roster will take in the atmosphere and also have come to appreciate what David Wright has accomplished with the Mets organization.

Saturday night it will culminate and be a celebration and one the Mets may have never seen in their history.

