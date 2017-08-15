WWE Superstars Present Aaron Judge A Home Run Derby Championship Belt [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Prior to tonight’s second game of the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets, WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, and Big Cass presented Aaron Judge his own WWE Championship belt. The belt was crafted in honor of Judge’s MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby victory.

After interacting with members of the media, these WWE Superstars enthusiastically signed several autographs and appeared to enjoy their interactions with both the Yankee ballplayers and their fans. For anyone who follows professional wrestling, WWE’s SummerSlam, is taking place this Sunday from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Game Update: After two innings, Yankees and Mets have yet to produce a run.