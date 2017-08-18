WWE Superstars Visit Citi Field [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Rain delay or not, today has been a magnificent day at Citi Field. Along with a fantastic meal and a cup of coffee, I’ve enjoyed watching the first few episodes of Netflix’s Marvel Show, The Defenders. If you’re a fan of Daredevil, Power Man, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist, then this show is for you… or not. Either way, give it a shot.

Hours prior to being informed of tonight’s rain delay, I had the privilege of meeting and chatting with several WWE Superstars who are in town for the WWE’s annual event, SummerSlam. With the event taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, these superstars have had a jam packed week as they’ve meet and greeted fans at various spots throughout our five Boroughs and beyond.

Outside of being physcial entertainers, they’re human. The conversations, no matter how brief or long, was stimulating. The topsy-turvy moments of our personal journeys matched by the determination, grit and awareness to continue to work even harder was the common ground I felt we all shared.

Love them or hate them, kudos to them for pursing their dreams as well as overcoming their personal struggles is something beyond any mat or field. So to Carmella, Curt Hawkins, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and the people who are in their lives, thank you.

With that said, the tarp has been removed and it’s now time for the Mets vs. Marlins…