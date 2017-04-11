Yankee Home Opener – What’s New & Nice To See Some Old • Latino Sports

The New York Yankees home opener is quite different from other stadiums that do not have a community of residents living near the stadium, thus merits description. For one, I live walking distance so I walk, or like yesterday, I biked to the stadium.

Yankee stadium is dead smack in the middle of a community filled with tenements on all sides except just across the street where the old stadium (that should have never been demolished), now Heritage Park. Therefore, an entire community feels a Yankee opening day at least around a ten-block radius around the stadium. There is excitement; there is a lot of activity and a lot of traffic.

The day was beautiful for a bike run. It was a warmer day than the Mets home opening day. The bike ride there was relaxing, not too much traffic at 10 AM. A good sign for the community as in the past there been too many stadium goers taking community residential parking. This has been a major concern in the community and it seems that it has become less of a problem last season and we hope this season as well.

What was noticeable was the amount of security that has been added to the area near the stadium. Police have put huge cement blocks barricades in the walkways of the park leading into the stadium, they close the side of 161st West bound and place a huge sanitation truck to block traffic. I saw many more police canine units walking throughout the park, parking area and in the perimeter around the stadium. Inside the stadium, there were no visible NYPD (city police). The city has removed the police from inside the stadium and the stadium now has a private police force (majority off duty police officers).

As usual, the field was crowded with press. It was a pleasure seeing many of my Latino colleagues and New York Yankee, Media Director, Jason Zillo.

A good sign was that just about all the Yankee security personnel, maintenance and cafeteria staff were the same people that have been there throughout the years making opening day an annual homecoming of folks that have not seen each other since September of last year. It was a pleasure seeing all these folks who are the behind the scene folks that make a game, but rarely get any attention. Another treat was bumping into Yankee General Manager, Brian Cashman in the Media Press Box. Cashman has always been a friend and I say the person responsible to usher in more Latino community sports coverage (that’s for another story). We exchanged cordialities, updated contact information and agreed to lunch sometime soon.

I took the time to have brunch and as always the Yankee cafeteria is top notch. As expected, top quality food service and personnel and seeing my friend, Fran the only remaining kitchen staff from the old stadium working in the Media cafeteria is always a treat. Watching her prepare a special omelet while exchanging stories and showing pictures of my grandchildren as she has been at Yankee stadium and has seen many of my family grow to adulthood.

I then walked around the stadium to see some of the changes that have also taken place in the physical areas inside the stadium. My favorite was the new Kids Clubhouse.

Congratulations to those in the Yankee organization responsible for opening this area for kids. Now the stadium will have a better “fan friendly” feel and not the overpowering corporate feel that has been bothering many local and non-corporate fans.

The overall experience on this opening day was a very positive experience. Just one additional observation, my bicycle was the only one in the bicycle parking area inside the indoor parking garage in Heritage Park and when I left there was only one additional bike. This means not too many people from the immediate community are biking to the stadium. Therefore, here is another idea for my friends in the Yankee executive offices. Incentivize fans to ride a bike to a game and give them a discount to a game ticket; this will be a great example of corporate responsibility an interest in the health of one of the unhealthiest communities in the state right outside the stadium.

BTW: The Yankees, like the Mets won their home opener. The score was 8-1, an almost “no hitter” for Michael Pineda. You can’t beat this for an opening day.