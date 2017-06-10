Yankee Stadium Day & Night Pictures • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Arriving to Yankee Stadium never gets old. Tonight the New York Yankees squares off against their American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles in their second game of their series. Lead by Aaron Hicks multi-homer game, the Pinstripes crushed the O’s on Friday night by a convincing score of 8-2.

Pitching for New York is RHP Luis Severino (4-2). He faces Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (1-3). Who will win tonight’s pitchers’ duel? Which team will win? Which side will produce the most runs? Who will strike out? Who will be the hero? All Rise, Tune In, and Play Ball…

Here’s some day and night pictures I took of Yankee Stadium…