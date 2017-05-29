From Yankee Stadium To Lafayette St [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – As much as I enjoy covering sports, I’m definitely not the Mr. 24/7 Sportsman. Once I leave the ballpark, I’m back to my mild-mannered civilian life.

Following Sunday’s New York Yankees 9-5 afternoon win over the Oakland Athletics and my postgame responsibilities, I took the 4 Train into the city. Hanging out in my city never gets old. The speed, the lights, the sounds, the beauty, the grittiness, it’s all here.

For whatever the reason, the sights and sounds of my city map out my journey of who I was, who am I, and who I’m becoming. As much as I believe that something good is worth finding, I’m never looking for something, let alone someone.

I don’t know… I guess the brevity of my youth has turned me into an adult who has accepted that the possibility of a normal life is no longer an option. By no means do I feel lonely. If anything, I’m free to do whatever I want.

I’m free to search for the second star to the right and walk straight on ’til morning. I’m free to photograph a group of Dogtographers snapping away. I’m also free to run into the panhandler I had met on the Subway hours ago. If you’re wondering, she’ll be fine.

I’m free to pay it forward in honor of the people who were at my side during my time of struggles. Ultimately, I’m free to stumble into any awkward situation that occurs at the corner of Lafayette St. It was there and unplanned where I met this amazing woman. The circumstances behind our encounter was awkward.

For a tale that needs to be told in person, I will fast forward to the Mezcal.

We talked, we laughed, we smiled over several drinks of mezcal. Amazing as she was, my time to leave had arrived. After we parted ways, I wandered around my city processing our encounter. She smiled, I smiled. An electrifying feeling, I long had forgotten. With no guarantee of ever seeing her again, I now have a reason to drink Mezcal.