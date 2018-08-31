Yankee Stadium, Latino Sports and Our Newest Team Member • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: Yesterday I took the opportunity to acclimate our newest Latino Sports team member, Nicole Pérez to sports coverage aspeck at Yankee stadium. Nicole will be the new editor of Latinosports.com as of the 2019 and we are guiding her through the media protocols of the baseball stadium. Nicole will be the first female and youngest editor of Latinosports.com.

What’s interesting is that Nicole and I had met in 2014 when she attended a Latino Sports LatinoMVP event we organized for Carlos Beltran at Yankee stadium. She had just completed her first year in Penn State where she had told me she was interested in pursuing a career in sports journalism & broadcasting. I encouraged her to continue to do so explaining the need for more women and more Latinas to be in the sports mix. We never spoke again, but four years later Nicole finds my business card and the rest is now the present. She’s a Latino Sports team member.

Last Saturday, Nicole attended the LatinoMVP award event for Nationals pitcher, Gio González at Citi-Field where she had been introduced to the stadium protocols and to the media personnel. However, Latino Sports and the Yankees have a special historic relationship, thus Yankee stadium is the place to break in this new team member.

Very few might know that Latino Sports was born in 1990 in a Yankee stadium event. The event was for the then Texas Ranger, Ruben Sierra who many in the Latino community then believed was overlooked for the American League MVP award. It was that reason that prompted me to organize the first ever LatinoMVP award given at the old Yankee stadium and thus, Latino Sports was born (that incredible story will be in one of my future books).

It was also in 2004 that the Yankees and Latino Sports created the first ever Latino players press conferences for all Latino media (the first team in MLB to have such press conferences). It was also the Yankees in 2006, that contracted Latino Sports to conduct the first ever workshop for Latino rookies and regular players on how to handle the press. The workshop titled: The Press Is Not Your Friend, The Press Is Not Your Enemy The Press Is Simply The Press was a huge success and led to other teams interest in conducting the workshop. Thus with that history, the Yankees and Yankee stadium is the best place to break in our new incoming editor.

Nicole and I spent much of our time visiting all areas of the stadium that she will need to know and work in. We reviewed many of the ideas that we have for Latinosports.com. We also talked about articles, coverage, players, recruitment, and community events. I look forward to seeing Nicole establish herself in something she loves, sports. I believe that the universe conspires and in this case it conspired to bring Nicole and Latino Sports together.