Yankees 71st Annual Old-Timers’ Day Roster • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Thursday night and I’m at Yankee Stadium for tonight’s series finale between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. With win apiece, tonight’s game is a winner-take-all kind of implications. Pitching for the Pinstripes is RHP Michael Pineda (6-3).

He will be facing Boston’s LHP David Price (1-0). With the game now in the top of the first inning, I wanted to take a moment to pass along the roster for the Yankees 71st Annual Old-Timers’ Day. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 11:30 a.m. for Old-Timers’ introductions with the traditional Old-Timers’ game to follow.

Taking place on Sunday, June 25, all of the pregame celebrations will be aired exclusively on the YES Network. The Yankees will then host the Texas Rangers at 2:05 p.m., also airing on YES. Gates will open to ticket-holding fans at 10:00 a.m.

Here’s the roster of who will grace Yankee Stadium with their presence…