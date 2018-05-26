Yankees 72nd Annual Old-Timers’ Day [Information] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The New York Yankees announced the roster of former Yankees who will be on hand at the 72nd annual Old-Timers’ Day presented by Old Navy on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17, at Yankee Stadium — the 10th Old-Timers’ Day at the current Yankee Stadium.

Andy Pettitte, who was a member of five Yankees World Series championship teams (1996, ’98-2000, 2009) and ranks third in franchise history with 219 wins over 15 years in pinstripes (1995-2003, ‘07-10, ’12-13), will make his Old-Timers’ Day debut.

He will be joined by first-timers Jason Giambi — a three-time All-Star with the Yankees (2002-04), who tallied 209 home runs and a .404 OBP over seven seasons (2002-08) with the club — and 2009 World Series champion Nick Swisher, who spent four seasons in the Bronx (2009-12), averaging 26 homers and 87 runs batted in per season. Outfielder Dion James will also make his first appearance at the annual event, having batted .302 with 12 homers and 79 runs batted in over parts of four seasons as a Yankee (1992-93, ’95-’96).

Additionally, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone will make his debut as an Old-Timers’ Day participant. Despite a brief tenure of just 54 regular season games with the club in 2003, he left his mark with one of the most famous home runs in baseball history, launching a first-pitch leadoff home run in the bottom of the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS vs. Boston to propel the Yankees into the World Series.

The Old-Timers’ Day roster will also feature Hall of Famers Whitey Ford and Reggie Jackson, along with former Yankees and current YES Network broadcasters David Cone, John Flaherty and Paul O’Neill.

Joining the Hall of Famers and former Yankees on the field will be the widows of five legendary Yankees—Arlene Howard, widow of Elston Howard; Helen Hunter, widow of Jim “Catfish” Hunter; Jill Martin, widow of Billy Martin; Diana Munson, widow of Thurman Munson; and Kay Murcer, widow of Bobby Murcer.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 11:30 a.m. for Old-Timers’ introductions with the traditional Old-Timers’ game to follow. All of the pregame celebrations will be aired exclusively on the YES Network. The Yankees will then host the Tampa Bay Rays at 2:05 p.m., also airing on YES. All gates will open to ticket-holding fans at 10:00 a.m.