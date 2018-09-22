The 2019 Yankees-Stonewall Scholars Initiative • Latino Sports

“The Yankees wholeheartedly support equality for all individuals and applaud any efforts which make our society more inclusive and tolerant. It is our hope that this scholarship program will serve as a springboard for young LGBTQ student community members and advocates as they continue the pursuit of their dreams, ambitions and livelihoods.” – Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner

Bronx, NY – Prior to their 10-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees held a pregame ceremony to announce the 2019 Yankees-Stonewall Scholars Initiative to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

In attendance for Friday Night’s ceremony were:

Randy Levine, Yankees President

Yankees President Brian Smith, Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations

Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations Brian Cashman, Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager

Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager Jean Afterman, Yankees Senior Vice President and Assistant General Manager

Yankees Senior Vice President and Assistant General Manager Richard Carranza, New York City Schools Chancellor

New York City Schools Chancellor Kurt Kelly, Co-owner of the Stonewall Inn

Co-owner of the Stonewall Inn Stacy Lentz, Co-owner of the Stonewall Inn and Founder of the “Stonewall Inn Gives Back” initiative

Co-owner of the Stonewall Inn and Founder of the “Stonewall Inn Gives Back” initiative George Silver, Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for N.Y.C. Courts

Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for N.Y.C. Courts Corey Johnson, N.Y.C. Council Speaker

N.Y.C. Council Speaker Daniel Dromm, N.Y.C. Council Member/Chair of the LGBT Caucus

Following the ceremony, I enjoyed my conversation with them. Friday’s announcement was truly special for me because the dialogue was candid and insightful. With that said, I’ve attached the media release. Until the next time… Ladies, gentlemen, I bid you adieu.