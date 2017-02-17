Yankees News: Dates For Individual Game Tickets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Friday, the New York Yankees announced that tickets for individual Yankees games at Yankee Stadium will be made available to the public through an exclusive Mastercard pre-on-sale online at yankees.com and yankeesbeisbol.com, and via Ticketmaster phone from Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10:00 p.m.

During the Mastercard pre-on-sale, all fans can purchase tickets using their Mastercard. For more information, please visit www.yankees.com/priceless. Fans purchasing tickets during the on-sale referred to above can take advantage of the “Mastercard Preferred Pricing” program. When fans purchase individual game tickets using their Mastercard, they can save up to $17 per ticket in select seating categories for all 2017 regular season games.

For those using other accepted methods of payment, the on-sale will begin on Monday, Feb. 27, at 10:00 a.m. at yankees.com and yankeesbeisbol.com, and via Ticketmaster phone only at (877) 469-9849 and Ticketmaster TTY at (800) 943-4327.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, tickets may be purchased at the Yankee Stadium Ticket Office and all Ticket Offices located within Yankees Clubhouse Shops. The Yankees will continue to offer mobile ticketing in 2017. For more information, please visit www.yankees.com/mobile.