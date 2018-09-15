Yankees Fall Short Of A Rally In Loss To Jays • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – With the MLB Regular Season coming to an end, the New York Yankees are in danger of losing their Wild Card lead to the Oakland A’s. Let’s be frank… The Boston Red Sox will hold on to win the American League East while the Yankees will more than likely face the Oakland A’s in a Wild Card game in Oakland.

Not every game I cover is a winner for the home team. Despite this being the worst game I’ve covered this season at Yankee Stadium, it was fun to witness the Pinstripes scratch and claw their way back to a 7-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. If it wasn’t for the 7th inning six-run, three-home run fest which featured Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius and Miguel Andujar’s Grand Slam, the Yanks were in position to lose 8-1. Can’t win them all…

Until the next time, I bid you adieu.

