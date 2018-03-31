YANKEES TO HOST 116th HOME OPENER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY ON MONDAY, APRIL 2 • Latino Sports

1978 World Series-Winning Teammates Bucky Dent and Mickey Rivers to Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitches

The New York Yankees will open the home portion of the 2018 regular season on Monday, April 2, vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. All Yankee Stadium gates will open to Guests with valid tickets beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pregame ceremonies are set to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. with the introduction of both teams on the baselines. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive as early as possible to avoid lines that will increase in length as game time approaches.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 1978 World Series Championship, teammates Mickey Rivers and ’78 World Series MVP Bucky Dent will throw out ceremonial first pitches.

In addition, Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara — currently starring in Così Fan Tutte at The Metropolitan Opera — will perform the national anthem. West Point Cadets will present the colors and unfurl a giant American flag across the outfield. During the seventh-inning stretch, Patti Murin from Broadway’s Frozen will perform “God Bless America.”

Additionally, all Guests in attendance on Opening Day will receive a Yankees magnetic schedule courtesy of AT&T.

Following the home opener, the Yankees will continue their homestand on Wednesday, April 4, with a 1:05 p.m. game vs. the Rays, followed by a four-game series from April 5-8 vs. Baltimore.

The Yankees’ Thursday, April 5 game vs. Baltimore is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m., one of seven weekday games in the first two months of the season with that start time. All Stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to the scheduled first pitch for 6:35 p.m. games.

In an effort to provide fans with increased opportunities to see the Yankees take batting practice at home, Gates 6 and 8 will open 3 hours prior to the scheduled start time of all Friday night games, as well as all Saturday games scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. or 7:05 p.m. The first of these early gate openings will take place on Friday, April 6, prior the Yankees’ 7:05 p.m. game vs. Baltimore.

Concluding the homestand on Sunday, April 8, is Calendar Day presented by Mastercard, with the first 40,000 Guests in attendance receiving Yankees calendars.

Ticket specials this homestand will run on Wednesday, April 4 (Mastercard $5/Military Personnel/Senior Citizen/Student/Youth Game), Thursday, April 5 (Military Personnel Game), Saturday, April 7 (Youth Game) and Sunday, April 8 (Youth Game).

For a complete list of ticket specials, including game dates, seating locations, and terms and conditions, fans should visit www.yankees.com/ticketspecials. Please note that all ticket specials are subject to availability.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.yankees.com, www.yankeesbeisbol.com, at the Yankee Stadium Ticket Office, via Ticketmaster phone at (877) 469-9849, Ticketmaster TTY at (800) 943-4327 and at all Ticket Offices located within Yankees Clubhouse Shops. Fans with questions may call (212) YANKEES [926-5337] or email [email protected].

For further information and details on parking and public transportation options to Yankee Stadium, please visit www.yankees.com and click on the Yankee Stadium tab at the top of the page.