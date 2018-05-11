Yankees Lose Second Straight But No Worries • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – No reason for panic but the Yankees have lost two straight games and Friday night in the Bronx starter Sonny Gray did not help their cause. Gray took his third loss of the season as the Oakland Athletics took the first of a three game series 10-5.

Gray was reached for three runs in the second inning on a solo home run from Khris Davis and a two-run homer off the bat of Matt Chapman. This was his first time he opposed his former team since the trade to New York at the trading deadline last July, and on this night the A’s got the better part of the deal that sent rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler from the Yankees to Oakland.

Fowler, singled off Gray in the fourth inning and recorded his first Major League hit to right field. Last year on July 29th, he sustained a knee injury in his debut as a Yankee and never got to see his first at bat.

The road to recover for Fowler was a journey, and he said this win made it better with family and friends among the 43,093 at Yankee Stadium.

“It taught me not to take everything for granted,’ said Fowler about the first hit. “I was just trying to block out everything and get it out of the way.”

For the Yankees, there is no reason to panic. Though after taking two of three games from the Red Sox this week, that included winning seven straight, there was that feeling of being a team that could not lose. The Yankees again had a late inning rally but that fell short when Giancarlo Stanton left the bases loaded with a pop out to second in the seventh inning.

The Yankees highlight was an Aaron Judge three-run homer to right in the fifth inning that narrowed the A’s lead to 5-4. From there, it was the Yankees inability to make that late inning comeback and get another win. With Boston losing, and though this was Game 38 on the schedule, the teams remain tied for first place with identical records of 26-12.

There is always tomorrow and the Yankees continue this series Saturday afternoon. Right hander Domingo German in bis second start will try and get the Yankees back on the winning track.

Comment: [email protected]