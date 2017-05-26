Do The Yankees Need Help In Attracting More Fans? • Latino Sports

Our New York Yankees have made some changes to the stadium and they are good changes. One in particular is the children’s play area. This was something that was needed to make the stadium less corporate and more “fan family friendly” a criticism that many had been making since the new stadium opened.

While it’s true that most teams make more revenue from corporate rentals of the prime luxury boxes and other events at the stadium, many have forgotten that the regular guy, the regular family that just want to attend a game with their family is the real backbone of the fans. Expensive seats for the corporate elite might bring in more revenue, but after a while that will dry out and it will be the loyal regular fan that will continue to root and attend a game if the price is right.

The following article that appeared in the New York Times reveals some interesting facts about the attendance decline at Yankee stadium.

Latino Sports is dead smack in the middle of the Yankee Universe and has always been available to help increase the Yankee image in the community and in the Latino press. As in the old days when we advised the team on a variety of community and corporate issues, we are always available to help because a strong fan base that comes from the community is the foundation for any team.

