Yankees News: Dellin Betances Speaks with Spanish Media • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Ace reliever Dellin Betances of the Yankees met with the Spanish Media on Wednesday afternoon at the Press Conference room at Yankee Stadium. He was the fourth Yankees Latino star to take part in the monthly interviews that are conducted in the Spanish language.

The Yankees and Mets both recognize the size and importance of the Latin fans to their organizations and to the sport itself. Thus, they schedule a monthly press conference with a Latin player to help the media representatives continue to aid this important segment of fans by keeping them fully cognizant of the latest developments on their teams.

Kenny Leandry and Dolores Hernandez do an outstanding job in cooperatively working with the Spanish language press.

The 27 year old played in his first All-Star game one week ago in Cincinnati where he pitched a scoreless inning, walking one batter and fanning one. He was also chosen for the squad one year ago, but did not see action in the contest.

The New York City native is of Dominican heritage as is the other native of the city on the Yanks, Alex Rodriguez. Thus, several reporters asked his response to this week’s induction of the great Dominican pitcher Pedro Martinez into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Betances responded, “I loved to see Pedro Martinez when I was a youngster. He was an idol of the youth and one of the best in baseball. I send congratulations to him and his family. I spoke with him last year and this year also. I want to learn from the best.”

Betances is having a superlative year on the mound. He pitched in his 44th game the night before the press conference, giving up neither a hit nor a run, but fanning two in 1.1 IP. His mark is 6-2 with a miniscule ERA of 1.45. He has fanned 81 batters in only 50.1 IP, an average of nearly 15 strikeouts per every nine innings.

The right-hander has yielded only 20 hits this season. He was queried about how he foresees the second half of the season, “I will continue working hard in the second half. I’m always trying to improve every day.”

The graduate of the Grand Street Campus in Brooklyn was chosen by the Yankees in the eighth round of the 2006 MLB First Year Player Draft. The year before being drafted, Betances was the first New York City high school player to be named an Aflac All-American. At the ceremony in the “old” Yankee Stadium, the hurler was joined by Rodriguez, now his teammate.

The 6-8 pitcher, having appeared in only eight games before 2014, was considered a rookie last year. He was asked of the difficulties of changing from a starter to a reliever. He commented, “In 2013, I worked to transition to the bullpen. My mechanics and consistency were not the same every five days. Thanks to god, being in the bullpen was a good situation for me. I thank God for the success in the last two years.”

In the short period of time he has been a Yankee, Betances has gained a reputation for his cooperative nature with both the media and the fans. Thus, this winter, he received a Thurman Munson Award, and was named the “Sid Mercer-Dick Young Plyer of the Year” by the New York chapter of the BBWAA. He again exhibited his graciousness during the press conference on Wednesday