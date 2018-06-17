Yankees Old-Timers’ Day, Mexico Stuns Germany • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Happy Father’s Day and congratulations to Mexico for today’s 1-0 stunning victory over the defending FIFA World Cup Champions, Germany.

For El Tri, they are now one step closer to advancing from their Group Stage for they demonstrated they have a wall in the form of goalkeeper’s Guillermo Ochoa’s eight-save performance. For Germany, with their backs against the wall, must win the next two games if they wish to advance to the next round. For Mexico, Sí se puede!

Today is the New York Yankees 72nd Annual Old-Timers’ Day. For many of the former ballplayers who made their way to Yankee Stadium to participate in the New York Yankees annual Old-Timers’ Day festivities, this is their one moment to relive the experience of wearing a Yankee uniform and walk on to the field while the sun shines on them.

For one day, they get to smell the grass, walk on the dirt before entering the field for warm ups. For all of them, this is the one game they’ll play at Yankee Stadium for the season.

Their presence combined with their smiles and love for the game, made today’s Old-Timers’ Day special. So many generations of ballplayers, MVPs, World Series Champions, heroes we rooted as children and still freeze when we see them as adults in one baseball field is what baseball is truly about.

For as long as there’s memories and smiles, there will always be an unconditional understanding and enthusiasm to relive a moment that played huge significant part of our lives. Tune in, find out, Pinstripes all the way! Until the next time, I bid you adieu.

Sunday, June 17, 2018: World Cup Group Stage Results