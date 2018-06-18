Yankees 72nd Annual Old-Timers' Day Photos • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Sunday wasthe New York Yankees 72nd Annual Old-Timers’ Day.

For many of the former ballplayers who made their way to Yankee Stadium to participate in the New York Yankees annual Old-Timers’ Day festivities, this is their one moment to relive the experience of wearing a Yankee uniform and walk on to the field while the sun shines on them.

For one day, they get to smell the grass, walk on the dirt before entering the field for warm ups. For all of them, this is the one game they’ll play at Yankee Stadium for the season. Enjoy the photos taken by longtime Latino Sports photographer Bill Menzel…