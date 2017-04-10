Yankees Opening Day: Howard's Chair • Latino Sports

Photo: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Opening Day has finally arrived to the South Bronx! Today, April 10, 2017… the New York Yankees (2-4) will play the first of 81 games at Yankee Stadium. Their opponents, the Tampa Bay Rays who with a 5-2 record are the Yankees mirror image.

Before Yankees starting pitcher, Michael Pineda, throws his first home pitch of the Yankees season, I wanted to take a moment to recognize a friend. For many of us here at Latino Sports and within the baseball writing community, he was well liked and respected.

For many of us who loved and respected him, his was and always will be, Howard Goldin. As beautiful as life is, it can also be cruel. Unexpected to many of us, Howard passed away last summer on Monday, July 12, 2016. A sad day for all of us…

For me personally, I lost a good friend. Gone were his emails, lunches, conversations and annual game at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. Nevertheless, life goes on. Rather than be a prisoner of his absence, I honored his memory and finished covering the Mets and Yankees season for him. Nine months later, I’m back at Yankee Stadium.

A gentleman to the end, I’m honored to be sitting in Howard’s chair this season.