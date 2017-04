Bronx, NY – Now in the third inning, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays were tied at zero until the home team took a 1-0 lead. Making this possible was Yankees CF Jacoby Elisbury who hit a double off Rays pitcher Alex Cobb. As a result, Brett Gardner was able to drive in the game’s sole run. With a minimum of less than seven innings left to be played, one team will leave Yankee Stadium as a winner of today’s home opener.

Until then and between innings, here’s some photos from pregame.