Yankees Power Way To Easy Win Over Orioles • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Thursday evening at Yankee Stadium there was nothing wrong with Baltimore Orioles righthander starter Wade Miley with the one exception of not being able to locate his 19 pitches in the first inning. The Yankees pounded the first pitch and batted around in a six-run opening inning.

Miley had the shortest outing of his career and the Yankees pounded out the runs in a 13-5 win that kept pace with first place Boston in the AL East.

That became a long night for Baltimore and a good one for New York.With 16-games remaining the Boston lead is three games and every game looks as crucial for the Yankees as they seek a division title and still hold a first place lead for the first AL wild card.

But this was a game the Yankees want to see more often down this stretch. They got to the starting pitcher early and often. The Yankees got rid of Miley early, 1/3rd of an inning, batted around twice and hit three home runs. Two long balls came off the bat of Aaron Judge, a three run shot to right-center in the fourth and another three-run shot to left-center in the sixth inning.

“The one thing about playing teams in your division is you see pitchers more than once.We got some key pieces back that brought us some stability,” manager Joe Girardi said about the win. “These have been important games.”

Just as important as the offense the Yankees need to get quality starts down the stretch as 14 of their final 17 games are at home where they know how to win. Masahiro Tanaka tossed 7.0 innings and the two earned runs allowed were home run balls to Jonathan Schoop and Trey Mancini.

Tanaka, with his 12th win of the season recorded his 150th combined win with Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball, 51 with the Yankees. Overall, Yankees pitchers with 10 strikeouts, eight by Tanaka, set an all-time single season franchise record for strikeouts.

Judge with his fifth career multi-home run game had a career high six RBI and his 11- home runs against Baltimore this season are tied for the most by any player against an opponent this season.

Gary Sanchez and Todd Frazier added the other home balls for the Yankees who added their run total to 123 against the Orioles this season in 16 games. And the Yankees offense clicked again when they had to, with Judge and Sanchez the key parts of the offense combining for three home runs and 8 RBI.

Sanchez, 2-for-4 with his 31st home run of the season established a new single season home run franchise record for for a catcher in Yankees franchise history as the primary position that surpassed Jorge Posada and his 30 home runs in 2003.

“This is my first full year,” said Sanchez through an interpreter. “To be able to get that record is an honor. We’ve had a lot of good catchers here.” And Sanchez added there was a surprise to having that may home runs because he missed time on the disabled list this season.

Judge added to his AL home run lead, 43, and 27 of them at home also leading the league. He surpassed the Curtis Granderson home run record for a Yankee player at the current stadium with his second one of the evening. The potential league Rookie of The Year is also four RBI away from 100.

The first of four games went the Yankees way. The offense was a key and Friday night will be the indicator because consistency of driving in runs has been a Yankees issue all season. But at this stage of the season, the stretch, runs are as important as the pitching.