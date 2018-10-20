A Yankees real "Batboy" Comes To The Stage • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: The Real life story of Ray Negron and his journey with the New York Yankees is on stage with the production “BatBoy “A Yankee Miracle and Friday evening in the Bronx at the Hostos Community College Theater the play continued a run in the tri-state area. The production and performance is based on the book that was authored by Ray Negron a longtime baseball executive with the New York Yankees.

This is as realistic as it gets and the low budget production does have that compelling and true outcome. Those Yankees years, of which Negron was a part of, the 1970’s teams, included the tragic death of the Yankees “Captain” Thurman Munson in a plane crash that he owned and operated going back-and -forth from Yankees games to his home in Ohio so he could spend more time with his family.

Negron, also a noted author got his job as a Yankees batboy after an encounter with late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. He was caught spraying a Yankees logo on the Stadium wall and the rest is history. Negron, a native from the south Bronx , and Yankees fan as a kid, was hired by Steinbrenner “The Boss” instead of getting punished and doing time in jail for his mistake.

His dream job is became sharing the dugout and locker room with the Yankees and developing friendships with Munson, Reggie Jackson and the late Bobby Murcer. Negron was a positive influence and key part of those Yankees teams that he said had a “fiery” clubhouse and won a championship.

Those teams also included manager Billy Martin, the late Yankees manager who had those ups and downs with Steinbrenner and a distinction of being fired and hired three times. Reggie Jackson, and his three home run World Series game are highlighted and how Negron convinced Reggie to take that curtain call. Mickey Rivers, a part of those teams plays himself on stage.

Negron is the writer and producer of BatBoy and various performances have been held in the tri-state area. Steve Vaccaro is the producer with actors and singers all giving time without getting paid for a charitable cause.

“We do this to tell the story but to assure that every kid in the Bronx gets that opportunity to play baseball,” Negron said. Proceeds from the play go to Hanks Yanks a program initiated by Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner and Negron to assist youngsters with playing organized baseball in the NY tri-state area.

Ray Negron narrates the real events in between scenes that also precede with videos of those years.

Three prominent and instrumental females were honored for their longtime commitment in assisting young people in the Bronx who want that opportunity to play baseball. One in particular, Jessy Rodriguez Melendez was cited for her efforts the past 11-years with the Baseball training Institute in the vicinity of Westchester Square, once known as TM Baseball Academy that she coordinates with her husband Tony Melendez.

THE BTI is also a part of Hanks Yanks. Log on to www.bayboyhelps.com for more information and future productions.

