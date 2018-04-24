Yankees Rough Up Twins, Torres First Hit • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Last time they met in October the Yankees had that AL Wild card elimination game in the Bronx with the Minnesota Twins and their win advanced them to the ALDS. This time in late April, with the start of a four-game series MOnday night at Yankee Stadium, the two teams met and it was all about the Yankees.

With Masahiro Tanaka, improving to 1-2 with 6.2 innings, and the offense providing an early cushion with three first inning runs, it just got better. The Yankees poured on runs with four home run balls and pounded out 13- hits in a 14-1 win.

These are the Yankees that are beginning to live up to their reputation as a team that can score runs. Though the Twins are missing some key components with injuries, they still are a viable threat and favored to be a part of the AL Central division race. But this night they resembled a sandlot team and in the eighth inning had to use center fielder Ryan LaMarre as a contingency pitcher.

And LaMarre gave up a home run ball to Tyler Austin, a first pitch 75- mile changeup that went deep into the left field stands. Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-4, his season best for the Yankees that included a solo home run that went deep to left in the fifth.

Didi Gregorius went 1-for-5. That one hit was the second grand slam home run o his career and by that time in the eighth inning, the game was just about in the books.

“Tonight was a great night up and down,” manager Aaron Boone said. And that it was, because the Yankees were never down as the margin of victory was their their largest since since June 10th of last year against the Orioles.

Bullpen strength, as Boone said, is a part of this team. With Tanaka throwing 91 pitches and the Yankees with a substantial lead, Boone was able to rest his big guns and necessary with the Yankees in a stretch of 18 consecutive games with the Twins, Angels, Astros, Indians and Red Sox, all teams that are projected to contend for postseason position in September.

The third straight win for the Yankees and the youngsters are playing a role. Rookie Miguel Andujar, 2-for-5, with a double, solo home run has an extra base hit in seven straight games, the second youngest player in franchise history to do that and in good company with Joe DiMaggio

“I just want to continue doing the same thing,” Andujar said through an interpreter. “It’s about sticking to the plan.” Andujar is tied with Pittsburgh’s Corey Dickerson for the longest consecutive extra base hit streak this season. The 23-year old third baseman is hitting .517 during the streak.

So everything is sticking with the plan, even with fellow rookie Gleyber Torres who recorded his first Major League hit with a single to center field off Tyler Kinley leading off the Yankees bottom of the eighth inning. The top five prospect, and in his second start got a loud ovation from the stadium crowd and standing cheers from the dugout.

“Waited for this since I started baseball,” Torres said about the hit. “I been waiting for this, now i feel more comfortable.”

And the Yankees are also feeling more comfortable, especially after this win that saw everything go to plan for the first time this season.

