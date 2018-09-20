Yankees Say: “No Clinching Tonight At Yankee Stadium” • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: The Red Sox failed for the second time in two days to clinch the American League Eastern Division Championship at Yankee stadium. The Yankees made up for the sloppy win in game one by coming through with solid pitching from Luis Severino (allowing just one run in seven innings) and strong offense to defeat the Red Sox 10 – 1.

The Red Sox came to Yankee stadium on Tuesday with the best record in baseball (103 – 48) and just one game short of clinching the Division Championship. The fact that these two teams have one of the oldest and most competitive rivalries in all of baseball would be poetic for the Red Sox to clinch here in the Boogie Down Bronx.

Alex Cora had stated in his Tuesday press interview prior to the game that it would “be symbolic to clinch the division title in historic Yankee stadium.” However, that one game is much more difficult to win than Cora might have thought. The Red Sox will eventually clinch, but the Yankees and many Yankee fans are saying: NOT IN MY HOUSE!

However, The Bronx has a large Puerto Rican population and there are many Puerto Rican Yankee fans who are proud that Puerto Rican born, Alex Cora is the only island native managing in the big leagues and would like to witness the Red Sox clinching in the Bronx, while others believe that they would congratulate Cora’s rookie season as a manager, but they would not want the red Sox to clinch in Yankee stadium.

Tonight’s final game of this three game series will be watched by many fans from both sides and this game played will be played with much more gusto as the Yankees will love to sweep the Red Sox and the Red Sox would love to leave the Bronx as the American League Eastern Division Champions