Yankees Trounce The Miami Marlins [Photos] • Latino Sports

Yankees Trounce The Miami Marlins [Photos]

New York, NY – While I was at Citi Field witnessing the Mets implode to an 8-6 loss to their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals, photographer Bill Menzel was at Yankee Stadium covering the Yanks 12-1 dismantling of the Miami Marlins.

Game Summary: Monday, April 16, 2018

  • FINAL SCORE: Yankees 12 (8-7), Marlins 1 (4-12)
  • WINNING PITCHER: Luis Severino (3-1; 6.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 8SO, 0HR)
  • LOSING PITCHER: Caleb Smith (0-2; 2.1IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 5BB, 3SO, 1HR)
  • SAVE: None
  • HOME RUNS (Yanks): Aaron Judge (4th HR/2nd Inning) & Didi Gregorius (4th HR/4th Inning & 5th HR/7th Inning)
  • HOME RUNS (Marlins): None
  • ATTENDANCE (Paid): 32,535
  • TIME: 3:48
