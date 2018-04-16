Yankees Trounce The Miami Marlins [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – While I was at Citi Field witnessing the Mets implode to an 8-6 loss to their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals, photographer Bill Menzel was at Yankee Stadium covering the Yanks 12-1 dismantling of the Miami Marlins.
Game Summary: Monday, April 16, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 12 (8-7), Marlins 1 (4-12)
- WINNING PITCHER: Luis Severino (3-1; 6.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 8SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Caleb Smith (0-2; 2.1IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 5BB, 3SO, 1HR)
- SAVE: None
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Aaron Judge (4th HR/2nd Inning) & Didi Gregorius (4th HR/4th Inning & 5th HR/7th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Marlins): None
- ATTENDANCE (Paid): 32,535
- TIME: 3:48