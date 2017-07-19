Yankees And White Sox Make Trade [Details] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Eight minutes after midnight, the New York Yankees announced that they have acquired infielder Todd Frazier and right-handed pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard, left-handed pitcher Ian Clarkin and outfielders Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo.

Frazier, 31, hit .207/.328/.432 (58-for-280) with 41R, 15 doubles, 16HR, 44RBI and 48BB in 81 games for the White Sox in 2017, including 67 starts at third base, 12 at designated hitter and one at first base. In 2016, the Point Pleasant, N.J., native set career highs with 40HR and 98RBI in 158 games with the White Sox and was named the team’s Heart and Hustle Award winner.

A product of Rutgers University, Frazier is a two-time National League All-Star, earning the nod in 2014-15 with the Cincinnati Reds. In 2015, he won the Home Run Derby at Great American Ball Park. His 158HR lead all Major League third basemen since the start of 2012.

Originally selected by Cincinnati in the first round (34th overall) of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft, Frazier was acquired by the White Sox from the Reds in a seven-player, three-team trade on December 16, 2015.

The right-handed batter has appeared in 872 games across seven Major League seasons between Cincinnati (2011-15) and Chicago-AL (2016-17). In 2012, he finished third in National League “Rookie of the Year” voting. Frazier owns a career .247 batting average (777-for-3,151) with 435R, 161 doubles, 11 triples, 164HR, 466RBI, 301BB and 62SB.

Frazier is eligible for free agency at the end of the 2017 season.