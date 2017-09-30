Yankees Wild Card Bound Is Official • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- It was moments after the Yankees left the field in the Bronx and disposed the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1. The Boston Red needed a win and they did their business with a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros.

The Yankees are settled with an AL Wild card home game Tuesday night in the Bronx against the Minnesota Twins and Boston as winners of the AL East head to Houston for the ALDS.

But the Yankees made this go down to the wire, game 161, and they are content. It is ready to move on and have that one game to determine if they play more in October and advance to the ALDS against the Al central champion Cleveland Indians.

“The way these guys have been playing and fighting, guys will get a day off tomorrow,” said manager Joe Girardi. “They were elimination games but our guys continued to play well and loose. That was encouraging to me. Our guys did not turn it off.”

The outcome of this game is what the Yankees hope to get Tuesday night. Get some innings from Luis Severino, the likely starter against Minnesota. Get some runs and enough for their reliable bullpen to close the game and that all worked to plan for the Yankees.

CC Sabathia was the last minute starter. Girardi saw his success against Toronto and bypassed Jaime Garcia who was scheduled which was more of an indication that the Yankees were still vying for that division title and not the AL wild card elimination game.

Sabathia tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and left without giving up a run on four hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. The 14 wins for Sabathia were his most since 2003.

“We have seen that from CC since he got here nine years ago,” said Girardi. “He’s someone who reinvented himself.” And Sabathia has given the Yankees want they need all season, this one still kept the Yankees hopes alive for their first division title since 2012 when they overtook the Baltimore Orioles.

Aaron Judge hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for one of the Yankees runs, his Al leading 52nd of the season. This time two runs was the difference because the Yankees bullpen of David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman were able to close the door.

“When he gets the bat on the ball he’s extremely dangerous,” said Girardi about his power hitter.

Robertson has a current streak of eight scoreless innings. Chad Green recorded his 100th strikeout in relief when he got Jose Bautista swinging as the potential tying one with a man on base. The bullpen for the Yankees, which will significant against the Twins did their job.

“A lot of guys throw electric stuff and they throw strikes,” said Robertson about the pen. In the mix is Dellin Betances who has been moved in the backend as Chad Green was called upon before getting the ball to Robertson and Chapman.

So one game remains on the schedule for this Yankees team that is headed to the postseason. Sunday afternoon in the Bronx will be a day of rest for the regulars as Tuesday night is all hands on deck with a wild card game.

Said Sabathia about this Yankees team that has done the unexpected, “The chemistry. Severino emerged. Still the same attitude, still the same Yankees.”

No doubt, a postseason game in the Bronx is the same Yankees.