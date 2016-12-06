Yankees Will Retire Derek Jeter's Number • Latino Sports

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The New York Yankees today announced that they will honor Derek Jeter during a pregame ceremony with the retirement of his No. 2 uniform number and the unveiling of his Monument Park plaque on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Jeter will become the 22nd player in franchise history to have his number retired and first since teammates Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte had their numbers retired during the 2015 season. His No. 2 will be the 21st number retired by the Yankees as No. 8 was retired for both Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey on Old-Timers’ Day in 1972.

The Kalamazoo, Mich. native played his franchise-record 20th and final season with the Yankees in 2014, retiring with a personal career winning percentage of .593 (1,628-1,117-2) and five World Series championships (1996, 1998-2000, ’09).

A 14-time American League All-Star, Jeter is sixth in baseball history with 3,465 career hits and tops the Yankees’ all-time list in hits, games played (2,747), doubles (544), stolen bases (358), at-bats (11,195), singles (2,595) and hit-by-pitches (170).

He recorded eight seasons with at least 200 hits and is one of two players in franchise history along with Lou Gehrig (eight) with as many as four.

Jeter capped his farewell season with a dramatic “walk-off” RBI-single against Baltimore in his final career game at Yankee Stadium and another RBI-single in his final career at-bat three days later at Boston’s Fenway Park.