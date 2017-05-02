Yankees Win, Hold Off Pesky Jays • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – In a game that should have concluded an hour early, the New York Yankees held on to defeat the pesky Toronto Blue Jays by a final score of 11-5.

Suffering back-to-back losses, the Yankees and their supporters arrived and witnessed the beautiful sky hovering over Yankee Stadium. After being outscored 14-5 in their previous losses, the Bronx Bombers took a commanding 7-0 lead after four innings.

A total of four home runs were produced by the end of the fourth inning. Starting things off for New York was Aaron Hicks who blasted his fifth home run of the season on a 1-2 pitch off Blue Jays pitcher, Mat Latos. For Hicks, it was a three-run homer.

Leading 3-0 in the same inning, Yanks Brett Gardner hit is third homer (a two-run one) of the season of an 0-1 pitch. For Blue Jays pitcher, Mat Latos, things did not improve as he gave up two addition home runs in Aaron Judge and again to Brett Gardner.

On a day he should have just stayed in bed, Latos pitched four lousy innings in which in 84 pitches, he surrendered 10 runs, 7 earned runs, 4 home runs and 1 walk. To throw more salt to the wound, Latos earned his first loss of the season.

New York’s starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka had a so-so performance. Earning his fourth win of the season, Tanaka threw for 91 pitches and struck out four batters. In 6.1 innings of work, Tanaka gave up 2 home runs, 8 eights, and 4 earned. It was be noted that the home runs he gave up were to Toronto’s Steve Pearce, who hit his first two homers of the season. While Tanaka’s performance wasn’t majestic, it was enough to get the job done.

Had Tanaka pitched against a far superior team and produced those same results, he would have either lost the game or pitched a no-decision. Regardless of his performance and with a 43-17 record, Tanaka is seven games away from earning his 50th win as a Yankee. With baseball being the long sport that it is, Tanaka should be able to find his flow as the season and weather changes.

Before I sign off and leave Yankee Stadium, Tuesday night’s player of the game goes to Yanks RF Aaron Judge. Against Toronto, Judge hit his 11th and 12th home runs as went 2-for-3 and rocked Blue Jays pitchers with his 2 home run, 3 runs, and 4RBI performace. With pitchers more afraid to pitch to him, he was walked twice. Wait until Gary Sanchez returns… Now with a 16-9 record, many have to ask and wonder if this team is for real?