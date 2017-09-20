Yankees Win, Saturday's NY Giants Pictures • Latino Sports

New York, NY – In a game I didn’t cover this evening at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees won their sixth straight series as they defeated potential wild card team Minnesota Twins by a final score of 5-2.

Leading the way for the Bronx Bombers was LHP CC Sabathia who earned his 12th win of the season. As a result of winning the first two games of this series, New York is six games 6.0G ahead of Minnesota in the AL Wild Card race.

The magic number to have the top wild card spot is 6. In addition, the Yanks are three games behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League East crown. For the moment, here’s some photos Daniel Budasoff took from Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

On that day, the Yanks recognized the 10-year anniversary of the New York Football Giants’ historic victory in Super Bowl XLII over the then undefeated New England Patriots. With that said… Tune In, All Rise, Start Spreading the News…

Game Summary: Tuesday, September 19, 2017