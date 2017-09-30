Yankees Win, See You Tuesday! • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Yankees win! Sunday’s the last game of the regular season. Tuesday, the postseason begins at Yankee Stadium. Until then… enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Game Summary: Saturday, September 30, 2017
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1
- WINNING PITCHER: CC Sabathia (14-5; 5.2IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 6SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Marcus Stroman (13-9; 4.0, 6H, 2R, 2ER,1BB, 2S0,1HR)
- SAVE: Aroldis Chapman (22)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Aaron Judge (52nd HR/4th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Blue Jays): None
- ATTENDANCE: 39,457
- TIME: 2:57