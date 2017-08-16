Yankees Win, Subway Series Shifts To Citi Field • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The home run ball helped Sonny Gray and the New York Yankees Tuesday night in the Bronx and that led to a two-game sweep over the crosstown Mets in the Subway Series that continues with two more games beginning Wednesday evening at Citi Field.

The Mets made this one look interesting but the Yankees bullpen took control for the 5-4 win. And in the ninth inning, with the Yankees nursing a two run lead it was a home run that made things interesting. Gray, in his first start at home for the Yankees, and first career start against the Mets, allowed two runs in 6.0 innings. The two runs were attributed to the first big league homer hit by Mets rookie Dominic Smith.

Until that home run, Gray held the Mets scoreless and again this became another one of those interesting and compelling games in the Subway Series. Once again the center of attention was Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman who lost his composure on the mound after giving up a one-out two-run homer to Mets rookie Amed Rosario in the ninth.

Chapman may have aggravated a hamstring making a play to first in that ninth inning, though it appeared to not be a concern.

“That’s why I think he’s going to be a great player,” manager Terry Collins said about Rosario. “”Any time we’ve asked him to step up in a big situation be it offensively or defensively he’s made the play.” Rosario, prior to his second career home run made some sparkling plays in the infield at short and that also impressed the sellout crowd 46,474 at Yankee Stadium.

The 21-year old who got called up two weeks ago from Triple-A Las Vegas said about the home run ball hit off Chapman, “I was prepared. In that situation, I’ve got to try to cut down on the pressure. I went out there looking for his hardest pitch and I hit his slowest pitch.”

Chapman did not throw the steamers that got him in trouble Sunday night, a game that saw the Yankees lose a lead to the first place Red Sox and depended more on the slider.

Girardi said at the time, Chapman was still the closer and after the Yankees win, that still kept them 4-½ games behind first place Boston the manager said, “ I am not considering moving Chapman to another role.”

Before Chapman, Dellin Betances pitched another scoreless inning and gave up a walk, one of three possible options for Girardi to consider for closing games along with David Robertson.

“It has been a difficult year for me and for my expectations,” said Chapman through an interpreter. “”I’m going through a rough path here but you’ve got to keep fighting. You’ve got to keep trying to go out there and do the job.”

Gary Sanchez hit a solo home run in the sixth, It was his single season career best 21st home run of the season off losing pitcher Jacob deGrom who made his 100th career start. It was the second home run in many games for Sanchez who tied Salvador Perez and Wilson Contreras for most by a catcher in in the Majors this season.

Sanchez is batting .440 over his last seven games with six runs, a double, four home runs, 7 RBI and three walks.

“I’ve been working with the hitting coaches and and right now I’m getting good results,” Sanchez said through an interpreter. “I want to keep doing what I am doing right now and keep helping the team win.”

Now the scene shifts to Citi Field the next two nights. The Mets, playing for pride and looking at what can be their future next year, are looking to turn the tide on the Yankees who got their fifth win in the last seven games against their crosstown rivals in the Bronx.