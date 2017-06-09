Yankees Win, USMNT World Cup Qualifier [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Friday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees surged past their American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles by a final score of 8-2.

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery earned his fourth win of the season as he pitched seven strong innings in which he struck out eight batters while surrendering five hits, one home run and two earned run.

Montgomery was well supported by the Yankees offense as they produced three home runs and eleven hits. Leading the offense on Friday night was CF Aaron Hicks who went 2-for-5 and blasted two much-needed home runs that helped extend the Pinstripes lead in the 6th and 7th innings. Switching over to soccer…

On Thursday night, Latino Sports photographer Robin Alam was in Commerce, Colorado where he covered the USMNT 2-0 World Cup Qualifying victory against Trinidad & Tobago. Joining the sellout crowd of 19,188 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Robin captured the intense physicality of the match.

Following the much-needed win, the U.S. is now 2-2-1 (seven points) in the Final Round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup ahead of Sunday’s match away to rivals Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1, Univision and UDN).

Can the USMNT defeat El Tri? Tune in and find out!