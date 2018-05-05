Yankees Young Bats Continue To Produce Victories • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Manager Aaron Boone said he has not been shocked about the impact two rookies, Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar have contributed to the Yankees success 32 games into the season. And when Andujar got his first career walk-off hit with a two out single in the ninth Friday night in the Bronx there was nothing more to say about the impact.

This era of Yankees and their youngsters are here. Andujar at 23 years of age, 63 days became the second youngest Yankee to record a walk of hit since 2010 as the Yankees continued to cruise with a 7-6 win over the Cleveland Indians.

It was the Yankees second walk off win of the season which also extended their winning streak to four, 13-1 in their last 14 games since April 21st.

But the rookies, Andujar and Gleyber Torres are making that impact and they have quickly learned how to take a pitch and adjust. Torres, 2-for-4 in the win hit his first career Major League home run, a three-run shot to left in the fourth inning.

“He’s good, does not play like a rookie,” said Boone about Torres. Glad he got it out of the way, big home run Just a good player. Then Boone said the contributions of the rookies is pretty special and it’s obvious as to why the manager said special.

Because the Yankees are getting contributions up and down the lineup, there are also times when Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton strike out or hit the home run ball, so the rookies like Torres and Andujar have made it special when they contribute.

And at this early stage of their careers there can only be more good games at the plate that became big hits for the Yankees Friday night. They grew up in the system and with Gary Sanchez, the other part of this Yankees youth movement of players from the Dominican Republic, 1-for-4 with his ninth home run in the fifth inning that contributed to this win.

Boone said it was pretty special as the Yankees continue to cruise to their best 32 game start since 2004 when they went 23-9.

